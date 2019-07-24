Laurens Majors keeps state title hopes alive

The Laurens Majors Little League baseball team stayed alive in its hopes for a state championship Wednesday night, eliminating Irmo 11-8 in Summerville.

With the victory Laurens advances to a rematch with Northwood in the championship round on Thursday night. If Northwood wins, it would give the team a state title. If Laurens wins, it would force a winner-take-all game Friday night for a trip to the regionals in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Jireh Brown led the way for Laurens with a grand slam in the bottom of the first, part of a 2-for-2 day. He also doubled and drove in five runs. Josh Goodwin had two doubles ad drove in three runs.

Laurens trailed 3-0 after the first half inning before rallying with a six-run first of its own. The teams traded three-run innings in the third, with Laurens’ three-run frame putting the team ahead to stay.