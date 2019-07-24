Geosmin woes: Laurens CPW offers water quality update

Laurens, South Carolina – High levels of geosmin in Lake Rabon are still affecting the smell and taste of water for Laurens Commission of Public Works and Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission customers.

While Lake Rabon is owned and maintained by LCWSC, the CPW water treatment staff is tasked with identifying a process to treat the geosmin, and they are working with DHEC officials on solving the issue, according to a press release by CPW Tuesday afternoon.

“We are continuing to test various types and dosages of carbon to treat the geosmin,” said CPW General Manager John Young. “The Laurens CPW takes safety and water quality very seriously. The water is completely safe to drink and use domestically. Once the correct product is identified and the correct dosage is determined, we will then get another permit from DHEC to implement that treatment process.

Geosmin is a natural organic compound with a distinct earthy flavor and aroma produced by certain

microorganisms, typically after periods of heavy rains and high heat. It’s naturally occurring and it’s found in minute amounts in mushrooms, beets and soil. Geosmin levels were even higher in Lake Rabon about 10 years ago, when customers had the same drinking water issues.

“Again, we apologize for the length of time this process has taken,” Young said. “Please be assured that all available resources are being devoted to solving this problem. We ask for continued patience while we work through this event.”