Dorothy “Dori” Wasson Jenrette, 47, of 1086 Ferry Crossing Circle, passed away on July 21, 2019, at her home.

Born in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of Barbara Thompson Wasson of Laurens, Walter C. Trammell of Anderson, and John K. Wasson of Charleston. Dori was of the Presbyterian faith and was currently serving as Executive Director of Heartland Hospice in Charleston.

Surviving in addition to her parents, are her loving aunts and uncles, Jeanie Thompson Morrissey of Denver, CO, Mary Thompson Byrd (David) of Waco, TX, John Allen “Tommy” Thompson, III, of Laurens, Tacey Thompson Gohean (Bob) of Columbia, and James H. Wasson, Jr, (Sally) of Laurens; and numerous cousins, second cousins, colleagues and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 PM, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

The family will be at the home of her mother, 516 Academy St., Laurens, SC 29360.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604.

