Christine Jewel Rogers Walker, 90, of 1662 Lakeview Drive and wife of Frank Cleveland Walker passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at NHC in Laurens.

Born in Shelby, NC she was a daughter of the late David Hosea and Julia Maynor Rogers. Mrs. Walker retired from G.E. and was a member of Welcome Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are: sons, Richard D. Walker (Marian) of Lynnwood, WA and Franklin “Jason” Walker (Hazel) of Columbia; and grandchildren, Stephanie Lee Walker, Holly Walker, Harry Weisner, Jed Frank Walker, and Skylar Jazmina Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Gayle Weisner; a son, Randy Walker; sisters, Vivian R. May and Betty Joe R. Workman; and a brother, Edwin Rogers.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Welcome Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Don Peake with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home.

