Dateline – Clinton, SC

Kristi Denise Couch, age 39, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

She was born in Greenwood and was a daughter of Brian Douglas Carroll and the late Kathy Marie Carroll.

Mrs. Couch is survived by her special friend, Jason Godfrey of Clinton; her daughter, Ashley Morgan Couch of Piedmont; her sister, Melanie Rhodes (David) of Laurens; her grandparents, James Earl Carroll and Peggy Motte Wyatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Minnie Johnson Carroll, and her maternal grandfather, William Denford Wyatt.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, with burial at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 PM at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of Melanie Rhodes at 223 Oaklawn Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton