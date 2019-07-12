Phoebe Carles captures Girls’ SC Junior Match Play title

Clinton’s Phoebe Carles had to go the extra mile – and the extra hole – but by doing so she won the South Carolina Girls’ Junior Match Play Championship at Berkeley Country Club.

Carles won on the 19th hole against Anna Grace Brock of Greenwood. It is the first time Carles has won the tournament, after making the semifinals two years ago and the quarterfinals last year.

Carles rallied from 2-down through nine holes before eventually taking the lead through 15 holes, 1-up, but eventually was forced to extra holes before she had a par on the extra hole to win the title.

Look for more information on Carles’ victory in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.