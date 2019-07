A Leesville man was killed Friday afternoon in an accident on I-26.

Dakota Linton, 21, was died in the crash that occurred on I-26 westbound at mile marker 56 in Joanna, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek.

The accident occurred after 1 p.m., and Linton was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m.

Details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are pending.