Laurens, SC

Nora Wills Jollay, age 92, formerly of Camden and long-time resident of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in Laurens, and widow of Ted Marvin Jollay, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Born in Chapel Hill, NC, she was a daughter of the late Clarence L. and Margie Riddle Wills. Nora was a homemaker and loved reading, cooking, and decorating. She was formerly a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Camden and currently a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens.

Surviving are her three children: Rebecca J. “Becky” Porter and husband Doug of Ridgeway, SC, David E. Jollay of Aurora, CO, and Daniel F. Jollay and wife Vickie of Oklahoma City, OK; one grandson, Brandon Porter and wife Mary; and two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Owen.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel in Laurens conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Dr. H. Lawton Neely. A private burial will take place in Quaker Cemetery in Camden, SC.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Becky, 316 Valencia Road, Ridgeway, SC and will receive friends at Martha Franks immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

