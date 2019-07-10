Gray Court, SC

Martha Hunter Owings Washington died on July 10, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Greenwood.

She was born on July 22, 1923 in Owings, SC to Isaac Leonard and T Hunter Owings. Martha Hunter was a graduate of Columbia College and taught for 28 years at Gray Court-Owings School and Woodruff High and Junior High Schools.

She married William Marion Washington, Sr. in 1945. Martha Hunter was a lifelong member of Owings United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gray Court-Owings Historical Society.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Martha Hunter worked in Washington, DC for the Signal Corps during World War II and never tired of telling entertaining stories of her adventures. She was a wonderful story teller, an avid Clemson fan, and a tireless traveler.

Surviving are her children, Elizabeth W. “Betsy” Watkins (Tom) of Greenwood, William M. “Bill” Washington, Jr. (Darlene) of Mt. Pleasant, and Mary Lynn Washington of Gray Court; grandchildren, Shannon E. McLaughlin (Chris) of Mt. Pleasant, Greg Watkins of Sullivan’s Island, Gerrad Bruce (Karisa) of Easley, and Cheryl Elizabeth Bruce of Las Vegas; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte O. Hollingsworth and a grandson, William Thomas Watkins, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Owings Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Owings United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence on Ropp Street in Gray Court and will receive friends at the church social hall immediately following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Owings United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 396, Gray Court, SC 29645.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at NHC of Greenwood for their loving and professional care.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.