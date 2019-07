Clinton High’s search for a new baseball coach is over – and in filling the spot they stayed in house.

Clinton announced the hiring of Sean McCarthy as the new head varsity baseball coach Wednesday. McCarthy, who was formerly the head softball coach and has been an assistant with the varsity football and girls’ basketball team, takes over for Tom Fortman, who left following the 2019 season.

McCarthy has been employed within Laurens 56 since 1997.