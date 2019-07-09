Register ahead for Kid’s Day at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

On July 20, the Battle at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a Kid’s Day program from 9 a.m. to noon for children ages 8-15.

The morning with the South Carolina Park Ranger will include a one hour Ranger-guided hike of the 1.1 mile British Encampment Trail where children will learn about trail and wilderness safety.

To help alleviate the heat, participants will also learn how to make Colonial-era hand fans, which they will be able to take home with them, and they will learn to play colonial-era games such as the Colonial bat and ball game, Trap Ball.

The price for this program is $5 per child, due upon arrival, however space will be limited so reservations are required and an adult chaperone is required to remain on site during the program.

Register by 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, by either emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100. On July 20, meet at the Visitor’s Center at 9 a.m. and bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.