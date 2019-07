Presbyterian College’s women’s basketball program is hosting a kid camp for kids in the first through sixth grades on August 5-6.

The camp is co-ed and free of charge to all who take part. It will run each day from 9 a.m. to noon, and concessions will be sold during the camp.

To register for the camp, log on at totalcamps.com/presbywomenbasketballcamps, or for information contact PC assistant coach Jordan Hiatt at jmhiatt@presby.edu.