Dateline – Laurens, SC

Susan J. Belk, age 67, of 25 Burton Road, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was the daughter of the late Emmett Gray Jessee and Ethel Glady Taylor Jessee. She was a Special Education Teacher at Whitten Center before becoming a private healthcare sitter. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Laurens.

Ms. Belk is survived by her cousin Kenneth Taylor and wife Sara of Laurens. She was the last surviving member of her family.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3 PM at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Laurens.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens