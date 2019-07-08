County Council Dist. 4 GOP Primary set for Tuesday

The Republican Primary election between Laurens County Council District 4 candidates Jennifer Garrett and Brown Patterson is set for Tuesday, July 9.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

With only GOP candidates Patterson and Garrett running for the District 4 seat, the winner of the primary election will be the presumed winner of the special election set for Sept. 10, barring a successful write-in campaign. The special election was made necessary when former councilman Stewart Jones was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in April.

Here is a list of District 4 precincts: