Dateline – Clinton, SC

Kathy Wyatt Carroll, age 58, of 240 Oak Street, passed away Sunday, July, 7, 2019 at the home.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of Peggy J. Wyatt and the late William Denford “Dink” Wyatt. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal Faith.

Ms. Carroll is survived by her two daughters, Melanie Rhodes (David) and Kristi Couch; her brother, Barry Wyatt; her two sisters, Deborah L. McWatters and Glenda Oswald; her five grandchildren, Brittany Goy, Tyler Goy, Jadyn Rhodes, Aveline Rhodes, Ashley Morgan Couch; her step-grandchildren, Kaitlin and David Lee Rhodes; her great-grandchildren; Caleb Norman and Colton Rhodes; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her grandparents, William L. Motte and Nora L. Attaway Motte, and Robert Rayburn Wyatt and Martha M. Cuzzort Wyatt.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July, 11, 2019 at 12 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton, with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 11 to 12 PM.

Condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton