Mrs. Jacquelyn Johnson “Jackie” Montgomery, age 95 passed away July 7, 2019 at the Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. Born in Horry County, September 4, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George Oliver and Tronie Elvis Johnson. She was a member of First Baptist Church and was active in WMU and Sunday School as long as her health permitted. She was a graduate of Anderson College.

Jackie was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was an immaculate housekeeper who took great pride in her home. She was a wonderful cook who loved cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and was very active in the SC garden club. As a Cub Scout Den Mother, she was a positive influence on many young lives. In her early retirement she and her husband Dick enjoyed traveling in their RV.

Surviving are her sons George R. Montgomery (Nancy) of Prosperity, SC, Robert S. Montgomery (Kathleen) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two grandsons Robert S. Montgomery II (Danielle) of Jacksonville Beach, FL and M. Anthony Stith Jr. (Melanie) of Isle of Palms SC; three great-grandchildren Emme, Kate and John Stith, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Richard M.”Dick” Montgomery, Jr. and seven brothers, Johnnie F., Aubrey, Leo, Olin, J.B., Enoch and Bobby Johnson.

A memorial service will be held in the Rasor Chapel, Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be interred at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Martha Franks for their dedicated care during her 22 years of residency; and to Lutheran Hospice for their caring and compassion.

Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Dr,, Laurens SC 29360, or Family Promise of Laurens County, PO Box 1608, Laurens SC 29360.

