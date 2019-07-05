Laurens man dies in two-car accident

A two-car collision on Highway 14 just outside of Gray Court resulted in a fatality just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Kasey Craigo, 28, of Laurens succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident after being transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Sutherland said the Jeep SUV driven by the victim crossed the centerline while traveling west on Highway 14 about .8 miles west of Gray Court near Equinox Drive. The SUV collided with a 2017 Kia sedan being driven by a 21-year-old Fountain Inn woman, who was injured and airlifted from the scene to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Sutherland also said Craigo was not seatbelted and was entrapped in the vehicle.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said an autopsy will be performed on the victim.

The traffic fatality is the eighth in Laurens County in 2019, a statistic down significantly from last year. In 2018, 19 deaths had occurred on Laurens County roads and highways through June 30.

It is the first fatality in the county since a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Cross Hill in early May.