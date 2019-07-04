Fountain Inn, SC

Ted Goodwin Nash, 81, husband of Joyce Pennington Nash of 62 years, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Mr. Nash was born in Fountain Inn to the late Harry Nash and Blanche Goodwin Nash. He was a life-long member at Harmony Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Treasurer. Ted served on the Laurens County Council for 16 years and also served on the Western Carolina Sewer Authority Board.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Ted A. Nash (Denise); a daughter, Tammie Nash Younts (Kemp); five grandchildren, Melissa Nash Abbott (Justin), Alexis Nash, Jenna Younts Chandler (Chad), Jonas Kemp Younts and Cassie Joyce Younts and four great-grandchildren, Jaxon Chandler, Mason Chandler, Lannie Abbott and Nash Abbott. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Tiffany Nash.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be 2pm Sunday at Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Harmony Baptist Church, PO Box 518, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

