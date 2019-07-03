Quaint evening parades, fireworks set for long holiday, July 3-5

Local residents don’t need to leave the county to find patriotic Fourth of July celebrations, as there are several options for fun.

Two events take place this evening, Wednesday, July 3.

• The City of Laurens is hosting its annual Riverfront Freedom Festival, with Laurens-based band, Outshyne performing from 7-9 p.m.

After a patriotic tribute, fireworks are to begin around 9:15.

The show will be at the City of Laurens’s Little River Amphitheater and is sponsored by PRTC. It includes concessions and food vendors but no alcohol is permitted.

• Also open to the public and planned for today, July 3, is the 134th Mountville Community BBQ and Parade.

The hot dog supper begins at 5 p.m. at the Mountville Fire Department and the All-American Parade begins at 7 p.m., with decorated bicycles, strollers, tractors and walkers.

Baked goods, T-Shirts and Mountville cookbooks will be for sale.

• The only event actually occurring on Thursday, July 4 is a Clinton neighborhood parade on Hickory Street at 11 a.m.

It includes a City of Clinton Fire Truck, bikes, golf carts and cars all decorated for the holiday.

It begins and ends on the 300 block of Hickory Street, in the College View area in Clinton, and participants and visitors can bring something for an outdoor potluck lunch afterwards.

Then Lights on the Lake is set for Friday, July 5. The annual event is a combined effort between Connect Lake Greenwood and Camp Fellowship Camp and Conference Center in Waterloo, which hosts the annual event.

There is a $5 fee for parking, and visitors can bus down to Camp Fellowship.

The 9:30 p.m. fireworks show follows an entire evening at Camp Fellowship that includes food vendors and live music by The Jake Bartley Band.

People can come by car or boat, and gates open at 5 p.m. Registration is suggested at www.connectlakegreenwood.org . Boats are asked to arrive and leave very slowly and patiently to avoid accidents.

For many years Whitten Center provided public fireworks but the Parents Club is unable to do that this year.