Dateline – Clinton, SC

Mary Sue Sumeral Van Vranken, age 74, of 504 AB Jacks Rd., and widow of Michael Van Vranken entered into glory Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Newberry, SC and was a daughter of the late A.J. McKittrick and Ruby Miller McKittrick.

Sue was a dedicated mother. Her relationship with God and her family were top priority in her life. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She loved to garden and sew. She was a very talented artist as well. She was a former employee of Walmart, Laurens store and a member of the Clinton First Pentecostal Church of Clinton.

Surviving are her children, Andy Sumeral (Tammy), Rusty Sumeral (Chrissy), Beth Oliver (Dee); four stepchildren, Mickey Van Vranken (Cindy), Scott Van Vranken (Lee Ann), Brian Van Vranken (Natalie), Linda Stamm (Tony); half brother, John McKittrick; half sister, Mary McKittrick Druck; grandchildren, Heather, Melinda, Cody, Austin, Jacob, Troy, Tara, Tamara, Caitlin, Becca and Andrea; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Summer, Jr., Timothy and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her first husband, Jimmy Sumeral and two brothers, Russell and Hugh McKittrick.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 11th at 4:00 P.M. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel and burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton