Dorothy Irene Boles Patton, 81, of 100 Linda Lane passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at NHC in Laurens.

Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Mellion Boles, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Tucker Lawton. Mrs. Patton retired from Monsanto after twenty-eight years of service and was a member of Cedar Wood Community Church.

Surviving are: children, Franklin “Eugene” Patton (Pam Raines) of Waterloo, James “Buddy” Patton of Waterloo, and Frankie Patton Wilson (Charles) of Laurens; sisters, Agnes Boles Sims of Virginia and Grace Boles Busbin of McCormick; grandchildren, Kayla P. McCullough (Will), Kaci P. Thornton (Bryan), Kris S. Wilson, and AnnaBeth W. Hinton (Eric); and great grandchildren, Cole Wilson, Peyton Hinton, Emerson Hinton, Bryson Thornton, Wilson McCullough, and Preston Hinton; and her faithful companion, “Baby.”

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary B. Brewster and Jean B. Timms; brother, Mellion Boles, Jr.; and a great grandchild, Ayden Wilson.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Pastors Clint Carter and Ralph Byars. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Frankie Wilson, 3275 Lakeview Drive, Laurens.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Pam Raines and all of the staff at NHC of Laurens for their loving care of Mrs. Patton.

