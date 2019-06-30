Dateline – Mountville, SC

Gayle Byers Marler, age 70, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born in Laurens and was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd Byers and Emma Julia Milam Byers.

Mrs. Marler is survived by her husband, Tony Marler of the home; her son, Michael Harrison (Carrie Burton) of Laurens; her brother, Lloyd Byers, Jr.; her four grandchildren, Rebecca Satterfield (Kyle), Nikki Harrison, Cassidy Harrison, and Gracie Lyons; and her four great-grandchildren, Taylor Garrett, Chloe Satterfield, Hayden Satterfield, and Nicole Satterfield.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her son, Richard Eugene Harrison.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July, 3, 2019 at 10 AM at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church in Mountville, will burial to take place in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the burial in the church Fellowship Hall.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton