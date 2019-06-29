Gray Court, SC

Judy Rogers Knight, 72, of 3068 Warrior Creek Church Road and widow of Kenneth Eugene “Gene” Knight passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Clayborn and Irene Hamby Rogers. Mrs. Knight was a homemaker and attended Sharon Pentecostal Holiness.

Surviving are: children, Kenneth Knight (Tammy) of Laurens, Carolyn Baker (George) of Gray Court, Nathan Ragland of Easley, Paula Bayliff (David) of Laurens, Brian Price of Laurens, and Tina Roberts (Becky) of Laurens; siblings, Mark Rogers (Marian) of Laurens, Laura Campbell of Gray Court, Jamey Rogers of Mountville, and Julia Hunt of Gray Court; grandchildren, Patrick Stephenson (Jessica), William Bayliff (Brittany), Clayton Knight, Michael Baker, Kirkland Knight (Abigail), Kris Knight, and Marie Ragland; great grandchildren, Kayden Knight, Laithan Knight, Raylan Stephenson, Maverick Stephenson, and Aiden Bayliff.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Rogers, and siblings, Gloria Bull and Joey Rogers.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Knight Family Cemetery conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.

The family is at the home and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

