Dateline – Whitmire, SC

Michael “Mickey” Edward Gibson, age 48, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Union, SC and was the son of Edward Walter Gibson and step-mother, Kay Gibson; his mother Peggy Jane Garner and step-father, Wayne Garner of Union.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Connie F. Gibson of the home; his two daughters, Jennifer Michelle Gibson Dye (Stephen) of Union and Sarah Grace Gibson of Whitmire; his sister, Stacey Lynn Gibson Hansel (Shannon) of Whitmire; his step-brothers, Kevin and Brian Garner of Union; and his two grandchildren, Gauge Gibson Taylor and Cheyenne Dye.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire, with burial to take place at Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 to 3 PM.

The family will be at the home of his sister, Stacey Hansel, 88 Glenn Street, Whitmire, SC 29178.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire