The Shag Doctorz, Sweet Tea Soiree in downtown Laurens tonight

Laurens, South Carolina – A night of sweet tea and Carolina beach music by The Shag Doctorz will bring shag dancing to the Historic Downtown Square in Laurens tonight highlight the June Finally Friday! tonight, Friday, June 28, as Main Street Laurens holds its annual Sweet Tea Soiree for its third Finally Friday! of the summer season.

Then Saturday morning the Downtown Laurens Farmers Market sponsored by Prisma Health will feature Coggins peaches, homemade jams and other fruit and vegetables, as well as handcrafts made my local artisans and non-profit groups.

“Finally Friday! starts at 6 p.m., with the Sweet Tea Soiree,” said Main Street director Jonathan Irick. “Then the Shag Doctorz begin playing at 7 p.m. and they’ll continue until 9 p.m., and there’s no cost for anything except for those who want to participate in the Sweet Tea Soiree or who want to get food from the food trucks.”

Music will be set up across the street from The Artist’s Coop, 113 E. Laurens Street, Laurens, S.C.

The glass mugs are $5 and participants will get a list of all the types of tea participating businesses are serving, and you keep the souvenir mug. The music, dancing, games and visiting with owners of the Laurens County Cruisers and their classic cars is all family-friendly and free.

“The Laurens County Cruisers are setting up in the south side parking area, and the family games will be set up near the band on the north side of the Square,” Irick said. “The adults and kids like the games, and we have Giant Jenga and Giant Kerplunk, and the corn hole boards set up there as well, and that’s always real popular.”

Businesses such as Roma Greek Restaurant will be open and offering their special Finally Friday! discounts, as well as the Capitol Theatre with its food, movies and ice cream.

“At least three food trucks are coming,” Irick said, including The Gravy Train, Verdin’s Front Porch Ice Cream, and Nard’s Barbecue, which has always been a favorite vendor at Squealin’ on the Square and is coming for Finally Friday! for the first time.”

Starting Friday afternoon, traffic will be closed on the west side of the Historic Square, but with parking spaces in the two city lots, Irick said, that still leaves about 150 spaces within 200 feet of the Square.

Finally Friday! will continue on the final Friday of each month through August, Irick said. Main Street Laurens developed the plan and was able to get it going in 2015 when the non-profit won funds through a competitive Ten at the Top Hughes Investment Community Vibrancy Grant.

The crowds for the monthly music and activities have continued to increase since it began, Irick said, and beach music evenings always bring in plenty of people from out of town.