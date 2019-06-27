Laurens, SC

Gene Tollison, age 88, of 5971 Highway 221 South passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Ernest L. and Nell Bass Tollison. Gene retired from Palmetto Spinning and was a member for over fifty years at New Prospect Baptist Church where he served many roles such as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and youth leader. During the years he was active in the community coaching youth sports and was a motorcycle enthusiast having belong to the Gold Wing Riders Motorcycle Club.

Surviving are: sons, Michael Tollison (Dena Vanleuvan) of Nashville, TN, Craig Tollison (Tammy) of Greenwood, and Tony Tollison (Kristy Jackson) of Laurens; grandchildren, Cody Tollison (Kat), Tanner Tollison, Casey Tollison, Christopher Tollison, Cruse Tollison (Ashley), Brandi Davis (Todd), Trent Tollison, Parker Jackson, and Inman Jackson; great grandchildren, Haylee, Emily, Ella, Cruze, Colton, and Jett.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Bert Tollison whom he was married to for sixty-three years and a sister, Shirley Tollison.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Hall.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends in the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996, Highway 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.

