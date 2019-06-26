Laurens, SC

Gloria Murphy Edwards, age 67, of 320 Cherry Hill Road and wife of Paul Garrett Edwards, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Juanita Finley Murphy. Mrs. Edwards was formerly employed with Wal-Mart Distribution and was a faithful member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Gloria was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, and fishing.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Anthony C. Brookie of Ware Shoals; brothers, Tommy Murphy of Waterloo, Billy Murphy (Judy) of Laurens; sister, Susan Campbell (Bob) of Summerville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Martha Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 7:00 – 9:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Laurens, SC 29360.

