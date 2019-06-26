Dateline – Clinton, SC

Doris McCauley Ramage age 92, widow of Thomas Chandler Ramage, Sr. died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the National HealthCare of Clinton.

She was born in Gray Court and was a daughter of the late Calvin E McCauley and Omega Riddle McCauley.

Mrs. Ramage was former bookkeeper with Presbyterian Home, Thornwell, Jacobs Press, and Dr. Carl Wessinger Dental Office. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Thomas Chandler Ramage, III and Elliott Everett Ramage (Sarah Ebel) and a great-grandson, Waylon Thomas Ramage, a brother, Cecil McCauley (Sharon).

In addition to her parents and husband she is predeceased by her son, Thomas C. Ramage, Jr. predeceased by three brothers, Columbus McCauley, James McCauley, and Horace McCauley; two sisters, Cornelia Nelson and Edna Harrison.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton