GOP to host forum for county council hopefuls

The Laurens County Republican Party will host a candidate forum Tuesday to hear from candidates seeking the open county council seat for District 4 at the Laurens County Museum in the Witherspoon Building on the Historic Square in Laurens.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and feature candidates Jennifer Garrett and Brown Patterson. Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo will serve as moderator for the event.

“We encourage all residents of Laurens County to come and hear from the candidates on key issues facing the county,” said Brenda Stewart, chair of the Laurens County Republican Party. “This election will be decided by the voters in District 4 but we should all be informed and knowledgeable about the issues and positions of council members.”

Both Patterson and Garrett are running as Republicans. The GOP primary for the seat is set for July 9. With no Democratic challenger, the primary winner will be the presumed winner of the Aug. 27 special election.