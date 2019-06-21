Laurens, SC

Miriam Parker Pennington, 81, widow of Ernest Wallace Pennington passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Esther Snow Parker. Mrs. Pennington retired from Wal-Mart, was a member of Gateway Community Church, and attended Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are: daughter, Donna Pennington Wilson and husband Ricky of Laurens; grandson, Richard Alan Wilson of Laurens; and a nephew, Stephen Cissom of Sumter.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Pennington McLendon; granddaughter, Kaitlyn McLendon; and a sister, Sadie Parker Cissom

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dan Compton.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

The family would like to thank Hospice Care of S.C. and Hospice of Laurens County for their loving care of Mrs. Pennington.

