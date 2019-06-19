Gray Court, SC

Frances Moore Downey, 71, of 4779 Highway 92 and wife of 52 years to Charles Clarence “Chuck” Downey passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home.

Born in Enoree, she was the daughter of the late George Alton Moore and Margaret Dunn Moore. Mrs. Downey was formerly employed with 3M and was a member of Lanford Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over twenty years.

In addition to her husband, she was survived by: daughters, Amy D. King of Taylors and April L. Downey of Gray Court; brothers, Alton Moore of Enoree and Mike Moore and wife Frankie of Enoree; grandchildren, Trey Wilburn and wife Erin, Sharlie Anda Ball, Haley Smith, Melodie Smith, and Charity Smith; and great grandchildren, Brantley Smith and Jax Foreman.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son Andy Downey.

Graveside services will be held 5:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lanford Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Richard Cain.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, April Downey, and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lanford Baptist Church Building Fund, 103 Patterson Plant Rd, Enoree, SC 29335.

