Dateline – Laurens, SC

Kathleen Ann Johnson Schultz, age 59, passed away from this earthly life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home.

Kathy was born March 21, 1960 in Fredericktown, Missouri. She was raised with 3 sisters on a small farm in Marquand, MO. Kathy joined the Unites Stated Army after high school where she met her husband Norman Schultz, Jr. while stationed in Germany. They were married and had 2 sons. They moved to Laurens, SC and started a family nursery and landscaping business in 2014. Kathy was an intricate part of the book keeping and day to day functions of the nursery.

She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. She was most joyful around her 2 young grandchildren and took much pride in her family.

Surviving are her two children Norman Schultz, III his wife Irene and their son Patrick. Also her son Brandon Schultz, his wife Bryson and daughter Callie and special family member Malaki and her step daughter Joanna Schmidt of Oklahoma. She is survived by 3 sisters, Carla Honingfort and husband Edward; Paula Miller and husband Calvin and Susan Quiros and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her husband Normal Schultz, Jr. and her parents Carl and Irma Johnson.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June, 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Alex Henderson officiating, with burial to take place in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at the church.

The family will be at the home of her son Brandon Schultz, 103 Blakely Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

