More Precious Than Rubies

Betty Jean Samples McElhannon, age 84, of Highway 76 East, Clinton, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Monday afternoon, June 17, 2019. Betty was born of the late Verla and Jesse Samples on March 10, 1935, in Clinton, South Carolina. A lifelong resident of Clinton, Betty was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, the loving, devoted, and faithful wife to the late James Edward McElhannon, the loving, caring mother to Kathy Jean McElhannon Owens, and adoring grandmother to Joey, Josh, Jon, and Cohen.

Betty lived her life centered around her God, her family, her home, and her church. She made a difference in many lives throughout the years by living her best life of love and kindness and sharing Jesus through living her life as a true follower of Christ.

Loving her home, Betty was an immaculate housekeeper and organizer and an exceptional cook and decorator. She always took pride in her home and created a safe, comfortable place for her family. Betty enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables from her husband’s annual garden, and painting and doing crafts with her daughter.

Surviving are Betty’s daughter; three grandsons, Joseph Larry Owens (Becca) of Summerville, James Joshua Owens (Kat) of Anderson, Jonathan Harrison Owens (Amanda) of Greenville; a great grandson, Cohen Seth Maness of Laurens; a sister, Marjorie Stone (Lewis) of Williamston, and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family is at the residence and will receive friends at Eastside Baptist Church, Laurens, on June 21, 2019, 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

A Celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 3:00 PM with burial following the service at Pinelawn Memory Gardens, Clinton.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 355 Conway Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360, or to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Sprindale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.

“Who can find a virtuous wife? She is more precious than rubies.” Proverbs 31:10.

