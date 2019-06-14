Peaches, veggies on tap as Laurens Downtown Farmers Market opens

Laurens, South Carolina – Last weekend’s Saturday morning storms didn’t materialize as forecasters predicted, and the Downtown Farmers Market was one of several events which postponed plans based on the weather reports.

One advantage, however, is that another week has provided more time for vegetables and fruit to ripen, and Coggins peaches will also be welcomed back this Saturday to the farmers market after a two-year absence due to late frosts.

“We will have peaches and veggies and we have Shred Day, presented by Cornerstone Investment,” said Jonathan Irick, director of Main Street Laurens and coordinator of the Farmers Market.

The Shred Day has been very popular every year, Irick said, and many customers plan each summer to gather and bring documents which need to be destroyed. The Shred Truck will be located at northwest corner of the Square, not far from Cornerstone Investment’s building.

PRISMA Health is the title sponsor of the Downtown Farmers Market, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Aug. 31.

There are still spaces available for vendors of handcrafted items, fruit and vegetables and homemade bread and other food items which meet DHEC standards, Irick said.

The Laurens County Cruisers have joined with The Coffee Roost for a “Cars and Coffee,” which went on as planned last weekend.

“We will continue to have ‘Cars and Coffee’ the second Saturday of every month,” said Peggy Cwiakala, owner of the Coffee Roost.

The Coffee Roost and Main Street Bakery will be open every Saturday morning for visitors to the Farmers Market, and Capitol Theatre and Roma will be open for lunch as the Farmers Market begins to wind down.

Most of the other businesses in the historic Square are open at least by 10 a.m. if not earlier, Irick said, so it’s an opportunity to explore the recently opened Antiques on the Square, the Artist’s Coop and other shopping and salon opportunities.

Any potential Farmers Market vendor can contact Irick for more information at 864-984-2119 or by email, mail@mainstreetlaurens.org.

The Farmers Market is located downtown in the south side parking area, 200 Courthouse Square.