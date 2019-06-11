Dateline – Laurens, SC

Charles Walter Scott, age 77, of 128 Rabon Road, and widower of Dorothy Mae Pennington Scott, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at NHC of Clinton.

He was born in Spartanburg, SC, and was a son of the late Charles Rufus Scott and Inez Jones Scott.

Mr. Scott was retired from Gilland Plant in Laurens; he was a veteran of the SC National Guard; an avid coon hunter and outdoorsman; and truly enjoyed being anywhere there was a gathering of friends with food.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Scott and wife Sherry, of Laurens; his daughter, Paula McKellar and husband Keith, of Laurens; one brother, Melvin Scott; two sisters, Kitty Lawson and Elaine Candler; three grandchildren, Jessica Tarver (Matthew), Austin McKellar (Katelyn) and Kayleigh Scott; seven half-brothers, Charles Scott, Jimmy Scott, Marvin Scott, Gene Scott, Frankie Scott, Robbie Scott and Mike Scott; and four half-sisters, Kathy Tolley, Dianne Jones, Rhonda Hawkins and Tammie Holden.

Mr. Scott was predeceased by two half-brothers, Bobby Scott and Donnie Scott.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 12 to 1 PM prior to the service.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Paula McKellar, 116 Vern Cora Road, Laurens, SC 29360

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens