Laurens, SC

Debbie Poole Frazier

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at the age of 65.

She was born December 28, 1953, in Laurens, S.C. to Carl and Lila Hughes Poole. She spent her life taking care of her children, grandchildren and so many others that called her mama.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her grandson Colby Higginbotham, brother-in-law, Jimmy Johnson and close friend, Daniel Baumgardner.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Higginbotham and husband Kevin, son, Mitchell Frazier, daughter, Jacqueline Martin and husband Aaron Pountain; grandchildren, Colby and Sidalee Pountain, Caleb Baumgardner and Harley Higginbotham; brother, Carroll Poole and wife Connie and a sister, Sharon Johnson; best friends, Kim Baumgardner, Lori Johnson and her children Taylor, Cody and Dustin; and so many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, at www.aspca.org.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.