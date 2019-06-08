Antiques appraisals Sunday afternoon by Friends of Library

The Laurens County Library will host an antiques appraisal today, Sunday afternoo, June 9, as part of its annual meeting for Friends of the Library, and anyone can have an appraisal of antiques they may be curious about.

John Ivy, owner of Ivy Auctions, and local antiques expert Martin Meek will evaluate and offer informal appraisals at the Friends of the Library Annual Meeting on Sunday, June 9 at the Laurens County Library. The short meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and the appraisals begin at 2 o’clock at 1017 West Main Street, Laurens, South Carolina.

An appraisal is free for Friends of the Library members, and a $10 donation by non-members allows them to have an appraisal and while also providing a one-year membership into the organization.

After the program refreshments will be served and attendees will be able to shop a special Collectors Corner at the Friends of the Library Book Sale. The meeting is also open for those who would just like to observe and learn more about the local antique market.