Dateline – Donalds, SC

Jack Edward King, Jr. “Eddie,” age, 47, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.

Eddie is the son of Linda C King of Laurens and the late Rev. Jack E. King, Sr. Eddie is survived by a daughter, Sierra King (Landon Grubbs) of Laurens; daughter, Carson King of North Adams, Michigan; Eddie has one son, Jack E. King, III of Vandercook, Michigan; Eddie has a beautiful granddaughter, Sophia Grubbs whom he affectionately referred to as his, “Absolute Perfection”. Eddie leaves behind two sisters, Kimberly (Mike) Smith and J.J. (Chad) Richey both of Hickory Tavern, as well as, three nephews, Michael (Sara) Taylor, Dustin Richey, Colton Richey, two nieces, Michaela Smith and Callie Jo Richey and two great nieces, Claire and Adair Taylor and great nephew, Hughes Taylor. Eddie was a loving, giving soul that brought many smiles and much laughter to all those around him. He was very loved and will be missed by many.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at the church.

