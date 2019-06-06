Clinton names new athletic director

Clinton High has found its successor to Nickie Templeton, announcing Louie Alexander as the school’s new athletic director Thursday.

He takes over for Templeton, who is leaving for a job at Woodmont High as assistant principal.

Alexander was an assistant AD and AD at Whitmire High School prior to becoming AD and head football coach at Mid-Carolina. He held the job with M-C from 2005-18, and has been a physical education teacher and coach at Clinton High since 2018.

Alexander has a Bachelor’s degree in PE from Newberry College and a Master’s degree in Sports Management from the U.S. Sports Academy.