LCSO deputy, family of 7 lose home in fire

A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and his family lost their home in a house fire in Newberry County this past week, and now both communities are pitching in to help the family rebuild.

LCSO Deputy Adam Teseniar and his partner, Amanda Carter, who is a deputy with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and their five children lost everything in the fire, according to a post on the LCSO Facebook page.

Both the LCSO and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are collecting donations, including gift cards and clothing for all members of the family. Family friends have also started a GoFundMe page online. The Newberry sheriff’s office is collecting gift cards for WalMart and clothing outlets.

“The calls and outpouring of support have been phenomenal,” a Facebook post from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office read. “Next to losing a close loved one, this probably the most tragic loss someone can experience. All the personal belongings can’t be replaced, but we are going to try to help.”

An account at South State Bank in the name of “Teseniar Family Benefit” has also been opened to accept monetary donations. Anyone wishing to donate can stop by any South State Bank location to do so.

LCSO Capt. Robert Wilkie said the LCSO will also be looking at planning fundraisers to help the family in the near future.

Gift cards and clothing donations are also being accepted at the LCSO at 216 West Main Street in Laurens.

The family is need of clothing in the following sizes.

CHILDREN:

Boy, 5-years-old: Size 7 (Boys)

Girl, 7-years-old: Size 10/12 (Women’s)

Boy, 7-years-old: Size 6 (Boys)

Girl, 10-years-old: XL Women’s shirts & size 14 pants

Boy, 10-years-old: Size 10 (Boys)

ADULTS: