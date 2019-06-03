Dateline – Laurens, SC

Ludie Frank Avery Jr., age 88, of 20829 Hwy 76 East passed away June 3, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late Ludie Frank Avery St. and Lucille Mary Metts Avery. He was retired from Greenwood Mills Joanna Plant and was a member of the Holly Grove Baptist Church and the Old Times Club.

Mr. Avery was survived by his wife, Polly Avery of the home; his son, Frankie Allen Avery (Amy) of Gray Court; step-sons, Johnny Wooten (Kay) of Spartanburg and James Wooten (Lynn) of Joanna; his daughters, Linda James of Simpsonville and Lorie Campbell (Phillip) of Laurens; step-daughter, Cindy Jones (David) of Laurens; brothers, George Avery and Jimmy Avery; sisters, Geraldine Morris, Virginia Nelson and Linda Penland; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brothers, Joe Avery, Curtis “Doug” Avery, McArthur Avery and Bobby Avery.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton