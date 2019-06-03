Laurens, SC

Barbara Elaine Bolt Long, age 73, of 222 Hwy 252, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Sara Catherine Coates Bolt. Barbara was formerly employed with Musgrove Mill Golf Club and currently employed with Trinity Ridge Animal Health. She was also a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, James Houston “Jim” Long and wife Carly of Fountain Inn; triplet grandsons, Maddox, Brody, and Zachary; sister, Sandra Sherwood of Laurens; and her former husband, Houston W. Long, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Bebe Diane Long.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

