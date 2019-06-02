Laurens CP falls in district final, but qualifies for state

Sunday’s District 1 Final may not have gone the way the Laurens Coaches Pitch baseball team would’ve wanted, but the team knows it wasn’t the last game it will play this month.

Laurens, despite falling 12-2 to Wren in the district final at the Greenwood YMCA, advanced to the state tournament by reaching the district final for the second straight year. Laurens had defeated Greenwood-Abbeville and Easley to reach state, while its only two losses came against Wren.

Laurens will play in Pool C as the District 1 runner-up, and will open round-robin play Thursday, June 13, against the District 5 Champion. Laurens will then play the next night against the District 3 runner-up. Both games are slated to be played at 8 p.m., and will be played at Northwood Little League in Taylors.

Laurens will not play June 14 as pool play wraps up. All four pool winners will advance to the semifinals, each game being a single-elimination contest, on June 15. The championship game is scheduled for June 16.

Look for more coverage of the district tournament in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.