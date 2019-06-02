Betty Reese

Dateline – Greenwood, SC

Betty Joyce Duvall Reese, 87, former resident of 101 Anita Way, resident of Morningside Assisted Living, widow of Fred Thomas Reese, Sr., passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born March 9, 1932, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Willie Fred and Marie Poore Duvall. She attended Greenwood schools and was a beloved and faithful wife and mother who enjoyed baking and coloring and all the motherly duties of life.

She was a member of West Side Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Wash of Hodges and Janice and husband Terry Brewington of Clinton; a son, Fred Thomas “Tommy” Reese, Jr. and wife Laura of Clinton; a sister, Linda and husband Jim Hagan of Greenwood; a brother, Bill Duvall of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and one great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kyle Richter and Rev. Hal Lane officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Brent Travers, Will C. Lawson, Timothy Reese, Nathan Reese, Mark Duvall, Troy Tavener and Eli Tavener.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 Tuesday morning.

Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the charity of one’s choice.

