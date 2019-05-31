Leesa Inabinet

Dateline – Waterloo, SC

Leesa Wheless Inabinet, 62, of 260 Blakely Road, Waterloo, wife of Dennis Rodney Inabinet, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Juanita Dillashaw Wheless and the late Jack Michael Lafayette Wheless. She received her master’s degree in business from Southern Wesleyan University; was the Chief Magistrate of Laurens County; and was a member of Cedarwood Community Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home and her mother of Greenwood are her children, Tiffany Enter (Stacey) of Waterloo, Kayce Inabinet of San Francisco, CA, and Josh Royston of Greenville; her brother, Sparkie Wheless (Cheryl); and two grandchildren, Aly Enter and AvaGrace Royston.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at Cedarwood Community Church with the Rev. Clint Carter and Dr. Toby Forest officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

The family members are at their respecetive homes.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.hareyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.