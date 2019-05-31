Laurens, SC

Carmon Neil “Buzz” York, 83, of 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, South Carolina, left his earthly home on May 31, 2019 and joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for eternity in Heaven. He was born in Badin, North Carolina on May 5, 1936 to the late Aubrey and Alice York. Upon graduation, from Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, NC, he joined his older brother, Phil, in Alexandria, Louisiana where both were stationed at England Air Force Base. During that time, the two young men attended church at Emmanuel Baptist Church where Buzz spotted his future bride and love of his life, Ruth Turner. They were married for over 62 years and were the picture of commitment. Following Buzz’s service in the Air Force he graduated from Louisiana College and had a career at AFCO Industries for over 37 years where he was National Sales Manager. He was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church for almost 40 years and more recently at First Baptist Church in Laurens, SC when he and Ruth moved to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in July 2016. Buzz served the Lord, his country, his community and his family with unselfish love and conscientious stewardship. His gentle and tolerant spirit made him a giant of a father to Susan and Julie and beloved grandfather to David, Sarah, Summie, Wesley and Hank. In all ways, he exemplified perfect love for his family and left a legacy of high character, devotion, humility and, of course, quick wit.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Turner York of Laurens, SC; daughters Susan Carlay (Bo) of Laurens and Julie Tadayeski (Jim) of Gainsville, GA; brother Phillip York (Barbara) of Pineville, Louisiana and his five grandchildren David, Sarah (Josh), Summie, Wesley and Hank as well as his beloved niece and nephew.

The family wishes to thank the many individuals who have cared for Buzz over the past few months. We are grateful for the unparalled compassion and care shown by Dr. Sadler, Laura, Alicia, Crystal and Vernishia all of Hospice of Laurens County. You are truly the hands and feet of Christ in our community. We are also thankful for the many caregivers at Martha Franks who went beyond the call of duty to show Christ’s love and tender care for Buzz and Ruth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

A celebration of Buzz’s life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2pm at the Rasor Chapel at Martha Franks Retirement Community. Reverend Rickey Letson will officiate the service. The family will receive friends immediately following at the home of Susan and Bo Carlay at 517 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

