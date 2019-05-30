Dateline – Clinton, SC

Daniel Lee South, age 68, born on April 24, 1951 in Whitmire, SC, passed into Heaven on May 30, 2019 while at home surrounded by his family. He fought a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease.

The son of Jimmy South and Bobbie James is survived by his wife of 48 years, Robbie Madden; son Brad South (Missy) of Irmo, SC, daughter, Lori Stout (Rob) and grandson Ethan Stout of Tega Cay, SC; brother, Mike South (Pam) of Clinton. He is also survived by sister/brother-in-laws, Ann and Billy Simpson of Clinton, Carol and Joe Sease of Newberry, John and Debi Madden of Fountain Inn and Elaine Hester of Greenville, SC and a special friend and caregiver, Jose Barksdale and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by this parents and grandparents. Danny lived his entire life in Clinton, graduated from Clinton High School and Piedmont Technical College. He married his high school sweetheart and was a loving husband, father, Papa, and friend. He loved playing with his only grandchild, Ethan, and enjoyed giving him his first ice cream, taking him to play video games and eating at Dempsey’s and watching him play baseball. He worked at Sears, Asten, McCrory’s and 21 years at Sealed Air-Cryovac, Simpsonville, SC prior to retirement. Danny was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton and a member of the sanctuary choir. Danny loved singing, especially Southern Gospel music and was the lead singer of the Beltones during the 1970s/1980s. He was an ordained minister and served in various capacities during his lifetime in local churches including teaching Bible Study, youth ministry, deacon, choir leader, worship leader, and praise team member. He loved people and would not hesitate to pick up a hitch hiker, to offer help to a stranger or to “go the extra mile” for anyone needing help. He was a skilled maintenance technician and could repair anything broken at home. He loved feeding birds, antiquing, going to auctions, classic country music, taking “day-trips”, and was a collector of advertising thermometers. He able to do an amazing turkey call and once entered a hog-calling contest at the Chitlin-Strut. His last words were “I love you”. His family rejoices in his life and the sweet memories that will remain in their hearts forever.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June, 2, 2019 at 3 PM at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with entombment to take place at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

