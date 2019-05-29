R&B, Motown highlight downtown Laurens, May 31 Finally Friday!

Main Street Laurens has mapped out plans for its May Finally Friday, which will take place Friday night, May 31, and feature the music of Soulified 7, a Greenville-based band which performs pop, rhythm and blues, and Motown. Main Street Laurens has mapped out plans for its May Finally Friday, which will take place Friday night, May 31, and feature the music of Soulified 7, a Greenville-based band which performs pop, rhythm and blues, and Motown.

“They performed a couple of weeks ago at Spartanburg’s Spring Fling, and they’ve performed at events in downtown Greenville,” said Main Street Director Jonathan Irick. “They play a lot of music that is great to dance to.”

The Finally Friday in May goes from 6 to 9 p.m., with the band playing at 7.

Beverages will be for sale, and downtown restaurants and businesses will be open. Several food trucks will park on the west side of the Public Square, including Pelican’s, The Gravy Train, which features specialty fries and meats, and Roy’s Mobile Foods, with varieties of chicken wings, Irick said.

“The classic cars will be here on the south side of the Square, and the band will be on the north side where there is more space for chairs,” Irick said. “This is also the first Finally Friday this season when we are introducing the giant games for children and adults,” Irick said. “We plan to bring them out for all of the Finally Fridays this summer.” “The classic cars will be here on the south side of the Square, and the band will be on the north side where there is more space for chairs,” Irick said. “This is also the first Finally Friday this season when we are introducing the giant games for children and adults,” Irick said. “We plan to bring them out for all of the Finally Fridays this summer.”

For more information on the events or how to become a volunteer with the non-profit Main Street Laurens, contact Irick at 864-984-2119.