Marcus G. Culbertson, of Laurens, age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Mr. Culbertson was born in Greenwood County to the late William Bascomb and Nellie Martin Culbertson.

He retired after 40 years of service from Laurens Glass. He was a member of Union Baptist Church where he has served as deacon and grounds keeper.

He was a lover of nature and spent much of his time outdoors. Whether working his garden, tending to his cows or cutting firewood for shut-ins, he was happiest when working outside.

Surviving are his children: Donna Hampton and Daniel Culbertson of Laurens, Rhonda Culbertson (Brent) of Easley, Kimberley Vaughn (Kent) of Simpsonville; ten grandchildren, Leslie Jones (Brian), Dillon Qualls (Heather), Kendra Culbertson (Andrew), Kandace Culbertson and Kody Culbertson (Caitlin), Amber V. Davenport (Michael), Brie Vaughn, D.J. Culbertson, Tyler Culbertson, and Sierra Culbertson; ten great grandchildren; his former wife and the mother of his children, Gail C. Rogers; a sister, Bonita Ziegenfuss (Steve) and his beloved Border Collie, Bootsie.

He was predeceased by his wife, Christine “Chris” Williamson Culbertson, six sisters and one brother.

The family will gather at the home of his daughter, Kimberley Vaughn, 1321 Scuffletown Rd., Simpsonville and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson with internment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Union Baptist Church, 536 Old Quaker Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

