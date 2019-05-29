June 1 guided battlefield hike at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

At 10 a.m. this Saturday, June 1, a guided hike of the battlefield trail will be offered at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site in Clinton, off U.S. Hwy. 56 at 398 State Park Rd, Clinton.

The Battle of Musgrove’s Mill, which occurred on August 19th, 1780, was a vital turning point in the Patriot’s fight for independence on the South Carolina Backcountry.

This Ranger-led hike will cover the 1.5-mile battlefield trail, during which you will learn about why the battle was fought at Musgrove Mill, who participated, and what occurred during the battle. The cost of the hike is just $2.00 a person.

Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and bring bottled water. Meet at the Visitor’s Center between 9:30am-10:00am and the hike will begin at 10:00am.

Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. Reserve your spot by contacting the park at (864) 938-0100, or mgmillsp@scprt.com.

For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail us at mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.